Is Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 38799.5, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a large market cap size. Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/21/2002. Vale S.A. is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Vale S.A., is 32891.58, and so far today it has a volume of 7693042. Performance year to date since the 3/21/2002 is 141.87%.

To help you determine whether Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 11.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Vale S.A. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.52 and the P/B ratio is 1.03. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.08 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is trading at, 7.61 (-3.79% today), Vale S.A. has a dividend yield of 0.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -17.00% after growing 136.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 127.20%, and 12.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4905.12, and the number of shares float is 3021.89. The senior management bring insider ownership to 38.50%, and institutional ownership is at 14.40%. The float short is 3.40%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.12. Management has seen a return on assets of -18.80%, and also a return on investment of -13.10%.

The ability for Vale S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.75 and total debt/equity is 0.81. In terms of margins, Vale S.A. has a gross margin of 25.20%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Vale S.A. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -18.52%, with 259.42% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.11% and the 200 day simple moving average is 33.50%.

