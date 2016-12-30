Is Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30958.31, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has a large market cap size. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/4/1982. Valero Energy Corporation is in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Valero Energy Corporation, is 5306.46, and so far today it has a volume of 1013069. Performance year to date since the 1/4/1982 is 1.12%.

To help you determine whether Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.5 and forward P/E is 12.8. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Valero Energy Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.42 and the P/B ratio is 1.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.2 and 16.42 respectively.

At the current price Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is trading at, 68.32 (-0.45% today), Valero Energy Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.50%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 48.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.73, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 43.16% after growing 14.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -52.20%, and -13.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 451.09, and the number of shares float is 450.44. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 80.40%. The float short is 3.80%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.90%, and also a return on investment of 16.10%.

The ability for Valero Energy Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.39 and total debt/equity is 0.44. In terms of margins, Valero Energy Corporation has a gross margin of 14.20%, with its operating margin at 4.90%, and Valero Energy Corporation has a profit margin of 3.00%.

The 52 week high is -2.19%, with 48.75% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.56% and the 200 day simple moving average is 20.77%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.