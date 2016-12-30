Is Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11537.26, Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) has a large market cap size. Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE: VNTV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/22/2012. Vantiv, Inc. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Vantiv, Inc., is 1170.38, and so far today it has a volume of 406469. Performance year to date since the 3/22/2012 is 25.26%.

To help you determine whether Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 54.3 and forward P/E is 19.39. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Vantiv, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.67. P/S ratio is 3.32 and the P/B ratio is 7.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 62.77 and 20.33 respectively.

At the current price Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) is trading at, 59.6 (0.34% today), Vantiv, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.09, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.65% after growing 17.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 63.50%, and 12.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 194.23, and the number of shares float is 160.36. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 97.60%. The float short is 3.18%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.36. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.40%, and also a return on investment of 8.60%.

The ability for Vantiv, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 2.29 and total debt/equity is 2.38. In terms of margins, Vantiv, Inc. has a gross margin of 53.40%, with its operating margin at 15.70%, and Vantiv, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.20%.

The 52 week high is -1.08%, with 41.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.60% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.