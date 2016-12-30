Is Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21970.32, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has a large market cap size. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/5/1997. Ventas, Inc. is in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Ventas, Inc., is 2285.61, and so far today it has a volume of 832751. Performance year to date since the 5/5/1997 is 14.66%.

To help you determine whether Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 39.75 and forward P/E is 34.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ventas, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 6.44 and the P/B ratio is 2.02. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 246.03 and 150.28 respectively.

At the current price Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is trading at, 62.41 (1.10% today), Ventas, Inc. has a dividend yield of 5.02%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 175.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.55, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.18% after growing -3.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 216.20%, and 4.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 355.91, and the number of shares float is 352.06. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 92.60%. The float short is 2.61%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.02. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 3.70%.

The ability for Ventas, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.05 and total debt/equity is 1.05. In terms of margins, Ventas, Inc. has a gross margin of 57.90%, with its operating margin at 27.00%, and Ventas, Inc. has a profit margin of 16.60%.

The 52 week high is -16.81%, with 39.57% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.13% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.85%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.