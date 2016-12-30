Is Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13674.13, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has a large market cap size. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/7/2009. Verisk Analytics, Inc. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Verisk Analytics, Inc., is 862.65, and so far today it has a volume of 185905. Performance year to date since the 10/7/2009 is 6.27%.

To help you determine whether Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.66 and forward P/E is 24.35. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.16. P/S ratio is 6.67 and the P/B ratio is 9.35. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 81.25 and 33.48 respectively.

At the current price Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is trading at, 81.11 (-0.72% today), Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.65% after growing 37.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.00%, and 5.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 167.37, and the number of shares float is 154.8. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 94.20%. The float short is 2.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.06. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.60%, and also a return on investment of 11.70%.

The ability for Verisk Analytics, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.54 and total debt/equity is 1.55. In terms of margins, Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a gross margin of 64.10%, with its operating margin at 38.00%, and Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a profit margin of 29.10%.

The 52 week high is -5.69%, with 25.19% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.