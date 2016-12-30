Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17894.63, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a large market cap size. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/24/1991. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, is 2012.24, and so far today it has a volume of 462455. Performance year to date since the 7/24/1991 is -40.84%.

To help you determine whether Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 32.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 10.77 and the P/B ratio is 17.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 15.86 and 39.91 respectively.

At the current price Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is trading at, 74.21 (-0.32% today), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 179.38% after growing 26.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 59.70%, and 33.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 240.39, and the number of shares float is 240.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 96.90%. The float short is 2.66%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.18. Management has seen a return on assets of -8.60%, and also a return on investment of -28.20%.

The ability for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.49 and total debt/equity is 0.8. In terms of margins, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a gross margin of 87.40%, with its operating margin at -5.00%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a profit margin of -13.20%.

The 52 week high is -42.00%, with 3.84% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -8.39% and the 200 day simple moving average is -14.90%.

