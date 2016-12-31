Is Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14185.73, Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has a large market cap size. Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/5/2005. Viacom, Inc. is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for Viacom, Inc., is 3851.61, and so far today it has a volume of 1620560. Performance year to date since the 12/5/2005 is -11.57%.

To help you determine whether Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.78 and forward P/E is 8.66. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Viacom, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.14 and the P/B ratio is 3.27. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 37.43 and 25.15 respectively.

At the current price Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is trading at, 35.12 (-0.47% today), Viacom, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.27%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.61, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.15% after growing -23.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -71.40%, and -14.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 402.09, and the number of shares float is 354.58. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 91.00%. The float short is 2.70%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.48. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.40%, and also a return on investment of 12.40%.

The ability for Viacom, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 2.78 and total debt/equity is 2.79. In terms of margins, Viacom, Inc. has a gross margin of 46.50%, with its operating margin at 20.20%, and Viacom, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.50%.

The 52 week high is -23.94%, with 20.31% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is -10.96%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.