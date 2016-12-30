Is Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 181683.31, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a large market cap size. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/19/2008. Visa Inc. is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Visa Inc., is 10343.21, and so far today it has a volume of 3068720. Performance year to date since the 3/19/2008 is 1.77%.

To help you determine whether Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.95 and forward P/E is 20.5. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Visa Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.4. P/S ratio is 12.05 and the P/B ratio is 6.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 20.33 and 49.09 respectively.

At the current price Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is trading at, 78.02 (-0.40% today), Visa Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.84%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 22.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.06, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.35% after growing -19.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.80%, and 19.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2319.46, and the number of shares float is 1834.64. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 93.50%. The float short is 2.31%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.11. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.00%, and also a return on investment of 13.60%.

The ability for Visa Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.58 and total debt/equity is 0.58. In terms of margins, Visa Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 52.30%, and Visa Inc. has a profit margin of 39.30%.

The 52 week high is -6.88%, with 18.89% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.30% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.