Is VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32323.56, VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has a large market cap size. VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/15/2007. VMware, Inc. is in the Technical & System Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for VMware, Inc., is 1721.12, and so far today it has a volume of 363621. Performance year to date since the 8/15/2007 is 39.84%.

To help you determine whether VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.05 and forward P/E is 16.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that VMware, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.93. P/S ratio is 4.67 and the P/B ratio is 4.1. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.92 and 14.45 respectively.

At the current price VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is trading at, 78.82 (-0.37% today), VMware, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.63, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.45% after growing 14.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.30%, and 6.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 408.59, and the number of shares float is 64.69. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.20%, and institutional ownership is at 80.10%. The float short is 34.58%, with the short ratio at a value of 13. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.00%, and also a return on investment of 10.40%.

The ability for VMware, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 2.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.18 and total debt/equity is 0.18. In terms of margins, VMware, Inc. has a gross margin of 84.90%, with its operating margin at 19.40%, and VMware, Inc. has a profit margin of 16.20%.

The 52 week high is -5.04%, with 82.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.23% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.58%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.