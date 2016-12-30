Is Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 65353.07, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has a large market cap size. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/16/1988. Vodafone Group Plc is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Vodafone Group Plc, is 6016.55, and so far today it has a volume of 5124548. Performance year to date since the 12/16/1988 is -19.77%.

To help you determine whether Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 26.1. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Vodafone Group Plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.14 and the P/B ratio is 0.89. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.62 and 16.92 respectively.

At the current price Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is trading at, 24.39 (-0.57% today), Vodafone Group Plc has a dividend yield of 6.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -3.13, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 33.33% after growing -170.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and 167.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2664.21, and the number of shares float is 2644.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 10.50%. The float short is 0.52%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.29. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of -1.40%.

The ability for Vodafone Group Plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.75. In terms of margins, Vodafone Group Plc has a gross margin of 25.60%, with its operating margin at -7.80%, and Vodafone Group Plc has a profit margin of -13.60%.

The 52 week high is -25.83%, with 0.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.77% and the 200 day simple moving average is -16.05%.

