Is Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19472.59, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has a large market cap size. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/1988. Vornado Realty Trust is in the REIT – Diversified industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Vornado Realty Trust, is 991.57, and so far today it has a volume of 427593. Performance year to date since the 1/5/1988 is 5.69%.

To help you determine whether Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 49.54 and forward P/E is 55.59. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Vornado Realty Trust has a value for PEG of 3.12. P/S ratio is 7.73 and the P/B ratio is 3.68. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.4 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is trading at, 104.46 (1.57% today), Vornado Realty Trust has a dividend yield of 2.45%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 117.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.08, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 46.59% after growing 214.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -61.70%, and 0.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 189.33, and the number of shares float is 165.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 9.12%, and institutional ownership is at 91.00%. The float short is 2.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.77. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.90%, and also a return on investment of 5.10%.

The ability for Vornado Realty Trust, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.12 and total debt/equity is 2.12. In terms of margins, Vornado Realty Trust has a gross margin of 59.50%, with its operating margin at 23.20%, and Vornado Realty Trust has a profit margin of 16.00%.

The 52 week high is -2.61%, with 35.04% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.37%.

