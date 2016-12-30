Is Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16798.27, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has a large market cap size. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/1988. Vulcan Materials Company is in the General Building Materials industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Vulcan Materials Company, is 1382.79, and so far today it has a volume of 322590. Performance year to date since the 1/5/1988 is 34.94%.

To help you determine whether Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 44.9 and forward P/E is 29.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Vulcan Materials Company has a value for PEG of 2.09. P/S ratio is 4.7 and the P/B ratio is 3.76. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 124.06 and 149.45 respectively.

At the current price Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is trading at, 125.46 (-1.41% today), Vulcan Materials Company has a dividend yield of 0.63%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.83, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 40.77% after growing 10.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.70%, and -2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 132.01, and the number of shares float is 131.62. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.60%. The float short is 1.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.65. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.50%, and also a return on investment of 7.10%.

The ability for Vulcan Materials Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.44 and total debt/equity is 0.44. In terms of margins, Vulcan Materials Company has a gross margin of 28.40%, with its operating margin at 19.00%, and Vulcan Materials Company has a profit margin of 10.40%.

The 52 week high is -9.06%, with 60.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.79%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.