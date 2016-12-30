Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13977.37, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has a large market cap size. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/17/1984. W.W. Grainger, Inc. is in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for W.W. Grainger, Inc., is 657.41, and so far today it has a volume of 163097. Performance year to date since the 12/17/1984 is 17.92%.

To help you determine whether W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21 and forward P/E is 19.66. PEG perhaps more useful shows that W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.12. P/S ratio is 1.38 and the P/B ratio is 6.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 48.87 and 47.64 respectively.

At the current price W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is trading at, 232.43 (-0.48% today), W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.09%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 42.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 11.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.41% after growing 1.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.60%, and 2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 59.85, and the number of shares float is 54.29. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.50%, and institutional ownership is at 83.60%. The float short is 15.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 13. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.60%, and also a return on investment of 19.60%.

The ability for W.W. Grainger, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.92 and total debt/equity is 1.12. In terms of margins, W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a gross margin of 40.70%, with its operating margin at 11.80%, and W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.70%.

The 52 week high is -3.45%, with 34.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.