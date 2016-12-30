Is Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 90071.58, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has a large market cap size. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is in the Drug Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., is 4319.22, and so far today it has a volume of 1503563. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is -0.15%.

To help you determine whether Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.83 and forward P/E is 15.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.77. P/S ratio is 0.77 and the P/B ratio is 3.02. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.18 and 18.16 respectively.

At the current price Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is trading at, 82.64 (-1.01% today), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 37.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.24% after growing -4.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3861.50%, and 0.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1078.96, and the number of shares float is 931.68. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 60.50%. The float short is 1.23%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.66. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.10%, and also a return on investment of 10.20%.

The ability for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.63 and total debt/equity is 0.64. In terms of margins, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a gross margin of 25.50%, with its operating margin at 5.10%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.60%.

The 52 week high is -6.09%, with 17.73% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.91% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.87%.

