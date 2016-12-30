Is Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13844.8, Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has a large market cap size. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/22/1998. Waste Connections, Inc. is in the Waste Management industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Waste Connections, Inc., is 740.87, and so far today it has a volume of 108900. Performance year to date since the 5/22/1998 is 41.13%.

To help you determine whether Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 40.17 and forward P/E is 26.39. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Waste Connections, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.75. P/S ratio is 7.15 and the P/B ratio is 3.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 315.37 and 166.8 respectively.

At the current price Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is trading at, 78.74 (-0.05% today), Waste Connections, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 52.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.88% after growing 1.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -111.40%, and 2.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 175.74, and the number of shares float is 175.32. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 70.30%. The float short is 0.95%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.25. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.20%, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for Waste Connections, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.4 and total debt/equity is 1.4. In terms of margins, Waste Connections, Inc. has a gross margin of 36.20%, with its operating margin at 9.90%, and Waste Connections, Inc. has a profit margin of 5.40%.

The 52 week high is -1.45%, with 56.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.22% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.