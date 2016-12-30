Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31328.9, Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has a large market cap size. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/30/1991. Waste Management, Inc. is in the Waste Management industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Waste Management, Inc., is 1925.47, and so far today it has a volume of 550868. Performance year to date since the 9/30/1991 is 36.58%.

To help you determine whether Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.4 and forward P/E is 22.48. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Waste Management, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.69. P/S ratio is 2.34 and the P/B ratio is 5.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1044.3 and 45.8 respectively.

At the current price Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is trading at, 70.97 (-0.06% today), Waste Management, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.39%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 64.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.37% after growing -40.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.40%, and 5.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 441.19, and the number of shares float is 439.84. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 78.70%. The float short is 1.93%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.40%, and also a return on investment of 8.30%.

The ability for Waste Management, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.65 and total debt/equity is 1.73. In terms of margins, Waste Management, Inc. has a gross margin of 45.50%, with its operating margin at 16.20%, and Waste Management, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.40%.

The 52 week high is -1.13%, with 44.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.