Is Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10799.01, Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has a large market cap size. Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/17/1995. Waters Corporation is in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Waters Corporation, is 609, and so far today it has a volume of 152562. Performance year to date since the 11/17/1995 is -0.06%.

To help you determine whether Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.56 and forward P/E is 18.9. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Waters Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.23. P/S ratio is 6.8 and the P/B ratio is 4.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.98 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is trading at, 134.59 (0.07% today), Waters Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.55, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.69% after growing 11.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 11.80%, and 5.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 80.29, and the number of shares float is 76.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.20%, and institutional ownership is at 94.40%. The float short is 4.15%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.23. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 13.30%.

The ability for Waters Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 6.8, and quick ratio is 6.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.73 and total debt/equity is 0.79. In terms of margins, Waters Corporation has a gross margin of 58.60%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Waters Corporation has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -17.19%, with 20.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.47% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.28%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.