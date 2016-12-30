Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18567.76, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has a large market cap size. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/26/1984. WEC Energy Group, Inc. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for WEC Energy Group, Inc., is 1848, and so far today it has a volume of 605112. Performance year to date since the 10/26/1984 is 18.58%.

To help you determine whether WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.2 and forward P/E is 18.92. PEG perhaps more useful shows that WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.92. P/S ratio is 2.52 and the P/B ratio is 2.09. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 742.71 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is trading at, 58.79 (-0.10% today), WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.36%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 66.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.91, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.71% after growing -9.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.00%, and 0.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 315.51, and the number of shares float is 314.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.60%. The float short is 3.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.20%, and also a return on investment of 4.30%.

The ability for WEC Energy Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.02 and total debt/equity is 1.12. In terms of margins, WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 64.90%, with its operating margin at 23.10%, and WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.60%.

The 52 week high is -9.59%, with 20.51% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.92% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.68%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.