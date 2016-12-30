Is Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23781.77, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) has a large market cap size. Welltower Inc. (NYSE: HCN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/17/1992. Welltower Inc. is in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Welltower Inc., is 2313.83, and so far today it has a volume of 813447. Performance year to date since the 3/17/1992 is 1.59%.

To help you determine whether Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 38.19 and forward P/E is 32.21. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Welltower Inc. has a value for PEG of 13.17. P/S ratio is 5.62 and the P/B ratio is 1.71. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 55.49 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) is trading at, 66.85 (1.64% today), Welltower Inc. has a dividend yield of 5.23%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 149.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -9.53% after growing 62.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.30%, and 10.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 361.59, and the number of shares float is 360.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 87.50%. The float short is 3.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.82. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 4.00%.

The ability for Welltower Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.97 and total debt/equity is 0.97. In terms of margins, Welltower Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 28.80%, and Welltower Inc. has a profit margin of 19.20%.

The 52 week high is -14.72%, with 31.25% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.30%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.