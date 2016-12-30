Is Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19490.23, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has a large market cap size. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1987. Western Digital Corporation is in the Data Storage Devices industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Western Digital Corporation, is 4463.05, and so far today it has a volume of 1586070. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1987 is 18.31%.

To help you determine whether Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 8.29. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Western Digital Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.36 and the P/B ratio is 1.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.51 and 25.31 respectively.

At the current price Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is trading at, 67.76 (-0.98% today), Western Digital Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.92%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.93% after growing -83.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -206.20%, and 40.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 284.82, and the number of shares float is 284.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 88.90%. The float short is 3.52%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.25. Management has seen a return on assets of -1.80%, and also a return on investment of 2.00%.

The ability for Western Digital Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.3, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.21 and total debt/equity is 1.22. In terms of margins, Western Digital Corporation has a gross margin of 26.60%, with its operating margin at 2.60%, and Western Digital Corporation has a profit margin of -2.80%.

The 52 week high is -5.23%, with 98.97% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.34% and the 200 day simple moving average is 34.56%.

