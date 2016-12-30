Is Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 79866.52, Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has a large market cap size. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/30/1989. Westpac Banking Corporation is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Westpac Banking Corporation, is 132.15, and so far today it has a volume of 44450. Performance year to date since the 6/30/1989 is -2.39%.

To help you determine whether Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.05 and forward P/E is 12.36. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Westpac Banking Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.01. P/S ratio is 3.48 and the P/B ratio is 1.88. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.35 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) is trading at, 23.41 (-1.01% today), Westpac Banking Corporation has a dividend yield of 6.05%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.57, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.71% after growing -12.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -12.10%, and -3.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3377.02, and the number of shares float is 3095.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 0.50%. The float short is 0.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 5. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 4.80%.

The ability for Westpac Banking Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 3.2 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Westpac Banking Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 44.10%, and Westpac Banking Corporation has a profit margin of 23.40%.

The 52 week high is -7.54%, with 18.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.17% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.