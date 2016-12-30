Is WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12839.54, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has a large market cap size. WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/24/2015. WestRock Company is in the Packaging & Containers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for WestRock Company, is 1622.54, and so far today it has a volume of 267870. Performance year to date since the 6/24/2015 is 17.46%.

To help you determine whether WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 89.6 and forward P/E is 16.43. PEG perhaps more useful shows that WestRock Company has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.91 and the P/B ratio is 1.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 37.66 and 25.13 respectively.

At the current price WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is trading at, 50.7 (-1.76% today), WestRock Company has a dividend yield of 3.10%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.58, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.90% after growing -79.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -186.80%, and -0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 248.78, and the number of shares float is 246.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 90.60%. The float short is 1.68%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.55. Management has seen a return on assets of -1.60%, and also a return on investment of 2.20%.

The ability for WestRock Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.56 and total debt/equity is 0.6. In terms of margins, WestRock Company has a gross margin of 19.50%, with its operating margin at 3.10%, and WestRock Company has a profit margin of -2.80%.

The 52 week high is -5.34%, with 75.04% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.