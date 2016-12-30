Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22740.65, Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) has a large market cap size. Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/3/1973. Weyerhaeuser Co. is in the Lumber, Wood Production industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Weyerhaeuser Co., is 3810.2, and so far today it has a volume of 1240321. Performance year to date since the 5/3/1973 is 5.48%.

To help you determine whether Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 54.39 and forward P/E is 26.88. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Weyerhaeuser Co. has a value for PEG of 10.88. P/S ratio is 3.5 and the P/B ratio is 2.48. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 29.57 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) is trading at, 30.06 (-0.96% today), Weyerhaeuser Co. has a dividend yield of 4.09%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 170.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 43.27% after growing -36.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.20%, and 26.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 749.28, and the number of shares float is 738.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 77.80%. The float short is 1.87%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.60%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Weyerhaeuser Co., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.74 and total debt/equity is 0.96. In terms of margins, Weyerhaeuser Co. has a gross margin of 22.30%, with its operating margin at 13.90%, and Weyerhaeuser Co. has a profit margin of 7.90%.

The 52 week high is -9.68%, with 41.98% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.56%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.