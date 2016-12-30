Is Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13687.96, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has a large market cap size. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/10/1983. Whirlpool Corporation is in the Appliances industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Whirlpool Corporation, is 956.2, and so far today it has a volume of 228893. Performance year to date since the 6/10/1983 is 27.68%.

To help you determine whether Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.99 and forward P/E is 11.47. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Whirlpool Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.21. P/S ratio is 0.66 and the P/B ratio is 2.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.35 and 52.85 respectively.

At the current price Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is trading at, 181.38 (-0.99% today), Whirlpool Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 32.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 11.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.65% after growing 20.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.40%, and -0.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 74.72, and the number of shares float is 74.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.75%, and institutional ownership is at 93.70%. The float short is 7.23%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.62. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.50%, and also a return on investment of 12.30%.

The ability for Whirlpool Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.74 and total debt/equity is 1.08. In terms of margins, Whirlpool Corporation has a gross margin of 18.10%, with its operating margin at 6.80%, and Whirlpool Corporation has a profit margin of 4.30%.

The 52 week high is -5.48%, with 50.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.51% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.69%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.