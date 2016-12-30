Is Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22940.85, Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ) has a large market cap size. Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE: WPZ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/29/2010. Williams Partners L.P. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Williams Partners L.P., is 1335.01, and so far today it has a volume of 760744. Performance year to date since the 7/29/2010 is 54.56%.

To help you determine whether Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 28.86. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Williams Partners L.P. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.15 and the P/B ratio is 1.21. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 337.37 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ) is trading at, 37.91 (-0.47% today), Williams Partners L.P. has a dividend yield of 8.93%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.93, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1930.77% after growing -421.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 228.60%, and 6.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 602.28, and the number of shares float is 249.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 57.96%, and institutional ownership is at 35.40%. The float short is 2.45%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.57. Management has seen a return on assets of -3.70%, and also a return on investment of -2.40%.

The ability for Williams Partners L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.99 and total debt/equity is 1.03. In terms of margins, Williams Partners L.P. has a gross margin of 78.50%, with its operating margin at -13.30%, and Williams Partners L.P. has a profit margin of -24.20%.

The 52 week high is -3.76%, with 222.75% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.61% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.38%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.