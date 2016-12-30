Is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16859.46, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has a large market cap size. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/6/2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is in the Insurance Brokers industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, is 765.88, and so far today it has a volume of 122374. Performance year to date since the 1/6/2016 is -1.36%.

To help you determine whether Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 72.38 and forward P/E is 14.36. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a value for PEG of 1.26. P/S ratio is 2.43 and the P/B ratio is 1.57. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 21.98 and 72.98 respectively.

At the current price Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) is trading at, 122.48 (0.25% today), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a dividend yield of 1.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.58% after growing 2.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -113.60%, and 110.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 138, and the number of shares float is 136.28. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 90.70%. The float short is 2.44%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 8.40%.

The ability for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.3 and total debt/equity is 0.35. In terms of margins, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 6.70%, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a profit margin of 3.70%.

The 52 week high is -7.83%, with 19.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.43% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.43%.

