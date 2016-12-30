Is Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16907.42, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has a large market cap size. Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/19/2000. Wipro Limited is in the Information Technology Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Wipro Limited, is 749.95, and so far today it has a volume of 154640. Performance year to date since the 10/19/2000 is -16.17%.

To help you determine whether Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.6 and forward P/E is 16.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Wipro Limited has a value for PEG of 1.77. P/S ratio is 2.13 and the P/B ratio is 3.27. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.64 and 28.96 respectively.

At the current price Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is trading at, 9.68 (0.83% today), Wipro Limited has a dividend yield of 0.31%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 17.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.90% after growing 2.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.40%, and 10.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1761.19, and the number of shares float is 889.31. The senior management bring insider ownership to 79.00%, and institutional ownership is at 2.40%. The float short is 1.60%, with the short ratio at a value of 18.97. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.30%.

The ability for Wipro Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 2.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.04 and total debt/equity is 0.26. In terms of margins, Wipro Limited has a gross margin of 29.40%, with its operating margin at 17.60%, and Wipro Limited has a profit margin of 15.90%.

The 52 week high is -25.90%, with 6.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is -11.69%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.