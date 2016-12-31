Is Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13291.35, Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has a large market cap size. Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/12/2012. Workday, Inc. is in the Application Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Workday, Inc., is 1858.65, and so far today it has a volume of 614541. Performance year to date since the 10/12/2012 is -15.86%.

To help you determine whether Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 241.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Workday, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 9.13 and the P/B ratio is 14.39. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.95 and 95.83 respectively.

At the current price Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) is trading at, 66.01 (-1.54% today), Workday, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.85, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 892.86% after growing -13.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -14.50%, and 34.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 198.26, and the number of shares float is 46.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.30%, and institutional ownership is at 90.20%. The float short is 28.96%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.29. Management has seen a return on assets of -13.60%, and also a return on investment of -16.20%.

The ability for Workday, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.46 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Workday, Inc. has a gross margin of 68.70%, with its operating margin at -24.60%, and Workday, Inc. has a profit margin of -26.40%.

The 52 week high is -29.29%, with 39.50% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -16.22% and the 200 day simple moving average is -17.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.