Is WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28547.54, WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) has a large market cap size. WPP plc (NASDAQ: WPPGY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. WPP plc is in the Advertising Agencies industry and Services sector. Average volume for WPP plc, is 118.5, and so far today it has a volume of 55148. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is -1.02%.

To help you determine whether WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.95 and forward P/E is 70.69. PEG perhaps more useful shows that WPP plc has a value for PEG of 2.64. P/S ratio is 1.8 and the P/B ratio is 2.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) is trading at, 110.55 (0.18% today), WPP plc has a dividend yield of 3.00%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.95, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.55% after growing 9.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -56.60%, and -38.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 258.7, and the number of shares float is 249.94. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.80%, and institutional ownership is at 4.20%. The float short is 0.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.36. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 10.30%.

The ability for WPP plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, WPP plc has a gross margin of 85.70%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and WPP plc has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -8.04%, with 18.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.21% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.36%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.