Is Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20795.47, Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has a large market cap size. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/24/1985. Xcel Energy Inc. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Xcel Energy Inc., is 2897.34, and so far today it has a volume of 797806. Performance year to date since the 9/24/1985 is 17.83%.

To help you determine whether Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.88 and forward P/E is 17.69. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Xcel Energy Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.34. P/S ratio is 1.9 and the P/B ratio is 1.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 58.84 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) is trading at, 40.83 (-0.27% today), Xcel Energy Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.32%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 61.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.17, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.13% after growing -4.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.10%, and 4.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 507.95, and the number of shares float is 506.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.40%. The float short is 2.10%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.66. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 5.90%.

The ability for Xcel Energy Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.22 and total debt/equity is 1.32. In terms of margins, Xcel Energy Inc. has a gross margin of 93.20%, with its operating margin at 20.00%, and Xcel Energy Inc. has a profit margin of 10.10%.

The 52 week high is -8.60%, with 19.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.87% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.