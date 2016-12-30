Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15395.53, Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has a large market cap size. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/18/1990. Xilinx, Inc. is in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Xilinx, Inc., is 2852.04, and so far today it has a volume of 1153059. Performance year to date since the 6/18/1990 is 32.86%.

To help you determine whether Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.76 and forward P/E is 25.72. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Xilinx, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.49. P/S ratio is 6.72 and the P/B ratio is 5.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.41 and 27.67 respectively.

At the current price Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is trading at, 60.04 (-1.15% today), Xilinx, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.17%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 54.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.27, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.45% after growing -12.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.90%, and 9.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 253.47, and the number of shares float is 251.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 95.80%. The float short is 5.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.98. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.30%, and also a return on investment of 14.00%.

The ability for Xilinx, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4, and quick ratio is 3.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.38 and total debt/equity is 0.6. In terms of margins, Xilinx, Inc. has a gross margin of 69.50%, with its operating margin at 30.60%, and Xilinx, Inc. has a profit margin of 26.30%.

The 52 week high is -3.53%, with 52.54% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 21.08%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.