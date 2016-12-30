Is XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10196.57, XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) has a large market cap size. XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/19/1991. XL Group Ltd is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for XL Group Ltd, is 2199.99, and so far today it has a volume of 430464. Performance year to date since the 7/19/1991 is -2.11%.

To help you determine whether XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.05 and forward P/E is 10.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that XL Group Ltd has a value for PEG of 1.67. P/S ratio is 1 and the P/B ratio is 0.88. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3 and 19.35 respectively.

At the current price XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) is trading at, 37.31 (0.13% today), XL Group Ltd has a dividend yield of 2.15%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 63.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.24, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 105.47% after growing 498.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 186.70%, and -2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 273.66, and the number of shares float is 267. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 95.40%. The float short is 3.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.97. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 8.10%.

The ability for XL Group Ltd, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.23 and total debt/equity is 0.23. In terms of margins, XL Group Ltd has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 5.60%, and XL Group Ltd has a profit margin of 3.60%.

The 52 week high is -5.12%, with 25.16% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.25% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.