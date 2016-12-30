Is Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 36714.95, Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) has a large market cap size. Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/12/1996. Yahoo! Inc. is in the Internet Information Providers industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Yahoo! Inc., is 9716.48, and so far today it has a volume of 3540284. Performance year to date since the 4/12/1996 is 16.18%.

To help you determine whether Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 60.66. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Yahoo! Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 7.38 and the P/B ratio is 1.06. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.56 and 9.79 respectively.

At the current price Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) is trading at, 38.63 (-0.04% today), Yahoo! Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -5.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.59% after growing -162.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 111.20%, and 6.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 950.18, and the number of shares float is 879.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 79.60%. The float short is 5.57%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.04. Management has seen a return on assets of -10.20%, and also a return on investment of -15.40%.

The ability for Yahoo! Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 6.1, and quick ratio is 6.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.04 and total debt/equity is 0.04. In terms of margins, Yahoo! Inc. has a gross margin of 49.00%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Yahoo! Inc. has a profit margin of -96.70%.

The 52 week high is -14.01%, with 47.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.