Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23440.66, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has a large market cap size. Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/17/1997. Yum! Brands, Inc. is in the Restaurants industry and Services sector. Average volume for Yum! Brands, Inc., is 4360.15, and so far today it has a volume of 848099. Performance year to date since the 9/17/1997 is 24.02%.

To help you determine whether Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.18 and forward P/E is 23.14. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Yum! Brands, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.24. P/S ratio is 1.82 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.13 and 101.92 respectively.

At the current price Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is trading at, 63.38 (-0.39% today), Yum! Brands, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.21%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.93, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.22% after growing 25.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 64.50%, and -3.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 368.39, and the number of shares float is 365.19. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 75.90%. The float short is 2.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.60%, and also a return on investment of 29.40%.

The ability for Yum! Brands, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Yum! Brands, Inc. has a gross margin of 55.00%, with its operating margin at 16.70%, and Yum! Brands, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.60%.

The 52 week high is -3.61%, with 38.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.21% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.54%.

