Is Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10019.1, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has a large market cap size. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/17/2016. Yum China Holdings, Inc. is in the Restaurants industry and Services sector. Average volume for Yum China Holdings, Inc., is 5734.28, and so far today it has a volume of 345387. Performance year to date since the 10/17/2016 is 1.36%.

To help you determine whether Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.87 and forward P/E is 18.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.72. P/S ratio is 1.47 and the P/B ratio is 4.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is trading at, 26 (0.00% today), Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.01, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.30% after growing *TBA this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.70%, and -4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 385.35, and the number of shares float is 383.08. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 1.81%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.21. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 16.40%.

The ability for Yum China Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.01 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 49.90%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -14.39%, with 9.29% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.85% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.77%.

