Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20710.35, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has a large market cap size. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/25/2001. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., is 1915.02, and so far today it has a volume of 464292. Performance year to date since the 7/25/2001 is 1.76%.

To help you determine whether Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 57.92 and forward P/E is 11.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of 5.58. P/S ratio is 2.72 and the P/B ratio is 2.13. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 42.38 and 29.75 respectively.

At the current price Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is trading at, 103.15 (-0.34% today), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.93%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 52.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.79, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.47% after growing -81.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 625.20%, and 4.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 200.1, and the number of shares float is 199.53. The senior management bring insider ownership to 15.00%, and institutional ownership is at 86.80%. The float short is 2.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.16. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.40%, and also a return on investment of 2.20%.

The ability for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.13 and total debt/equity is 1.19. In terms of margins, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 68.10%, with its operating margin at 11.30%, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.80%.

The 52 week high is -22.39%, with 17.86% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.55% and the 200 day simple moving average is -11.85%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.