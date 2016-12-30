Is Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 26552.62, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has a large market cap size. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/1/2013. Zoetis Inc. is in the Drugs – Generic industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Zoetis Inc., is 3435.73, and so far today it has a volume of 560531. Performance year to date since the 2/1/2013 is 12.83%.

To help you determine whether Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 38.83 and forward P/E is 22.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Zoetis Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.98. P/S ratio is 5.44 and the P/B ratio is 16.76. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.79 and 51.56 respectively.

At the current price Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is trading at, 53.42 (-0.37% today), Zoetis Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.78%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.38, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 20.59% after growing -41.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 27.40%, and 2.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 495.2, and the number of shares float is 492.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.01%, and institutional ownership is at 94.70%. The float short is 1.55%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.22. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.00%, and also a return on investment of 5.70%.

The ability for Zoetis Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.2, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 2.82 and total debt/equity is 2.82. In terms of margins, Zoetis Inc. has a gross margin of 65.30%, with its operating margin at 21.80%, and Zoetis Inc. has a profit margin of 14.10%.

The 52 week high is -1.35%, with 40.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.54% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.88%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.