Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) from Foreign Regional Banks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 67159.4. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forItau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 10.56 with a Forward PE of 10.17. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of 1.58 alongside a PS value of 1.39 and a PB value of 2.05.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 0.47% with a Payout Ratio of 29.80%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of 1.01 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 14.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to -0.66%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 9.60%. Eventually, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of 6.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of 1.60% with Outstanding shares of 6276.58.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.05% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.44%. Its Day High was 18.44% and Day Low showed 21.10%. The 52-Week High shows -9.57% with a 52-Week Low of 131.14%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 10.85 and the change is 1.45%. Its Target Price was fixed at 10.31 at an IPO Date of 2/25/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 14.20%. Performance week shows a value of 8.45%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 12.10%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.91% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.50%.