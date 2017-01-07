Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) from Processed & Packaged Goods – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods is valued at 25749.07. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Kellogg Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forKellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods on its PE ratio displays a value of 36.77 with a Forward PE of 18.37. Kellogg Company Processed & Packaged Goods has a PEG of 5.57 alongside a PS value of 1.97 and a PB value of 11.72.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods shows a Dividend Yield of 2.84% with a Payout Ratio of 100.40%. Kellogg Company Processed & Packaged Goods holds an EPS of 1.99 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -1.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.06%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 32.90%. Eventually, Kellogg Company Processed & Packaged Goods exhibits an EPS value of 6.60% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Kellogg Company Processed & Packaged Goods NYSE shows a value of -2.30% with Outstanding shares of 352.1.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods has a Current Ratio of 0.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.17% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.24%. Its Day High was -4.24% and Day Low showed 3.38%. The 52-Week High shows -14.97% with a 52-Week Low of 9.28%.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods has a current market price of 73.13 and the change is 0.03%. Its Target Price was fixed at 81.24 at an IPO Date of 12/17/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for Kellogg Company K Processed & Packaged Goods is moving around at 39.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.40%. Performance week shows a value of -1.12%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.61%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.12% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.32%.