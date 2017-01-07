KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) from Asset Management – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management is valued at 13558.16. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of KKR & Co. L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forKKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management on its PE ratio displays a value of 63.85 with a Forward PE of 7.97. KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management has a PEG of 2.42 alongside a PS value of 7.82 and a PB value of 1.4.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management shows a Dividend Yield of 3.83% with a Payout Ratio of 190.40%. KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management holds an EPS of 0.26 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -12.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 165.03%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -8.90%. Eventually, KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management exhibits an EPS value of 26.40% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management NYSE shows a value of 264.30% with Outstanding shares of 810.41.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.28% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.27%. Its Day High was 19.27% and Day Low showed 23.20%. The 52-Week High shows -4.78% with a 52-Week Low of 61.11%.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a current market price of 16.73 and the change is 1.95%. Its Target Price was fixed at 18.79 at an IPO Date of 7/15/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for KKR & Co. L.P. KKR Asset Management is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 8.60%. Performance week shows a value of 8.14%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.42%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.51% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.59%.