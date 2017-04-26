KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) from Semiconductor Equipment & Materials – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is valued at 15378.67. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of KLA-Tencor Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forKLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.86 with a Forward PE of 16.32. KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a PEG of 1.49 alongside a PS value of 4.72 and a PB value of 15.94.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials shows a Dividend Yield of 2.20% with a Payout Ratio of 37.90%. KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials holds an EPS of 5.51 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 100.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 4.94%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -0.70%. Eventually, KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an EPS value of 11.97% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials NASDAQ shows a value of 23.50% with Outstanding shares of 156.34.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Current Ratio of 3.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.58% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.12%. Its Day High was 24.12% and Day Low showed 14.66%. The 52-Week High shows -0.46% with a 52-Week Low of 49.22%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a current market price of 98.37 and the change is -0.14%. Its Target Price was fixed at 87.67 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is moving around at 62.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 26.50%. Performance week shows a value of 3.19%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.93%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.51% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.44%.