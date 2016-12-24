Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) from Electric Utilities – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) Electric Utilities is valued at 24789.76. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Korea Electric Power Corp. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forKorea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 3.5 with a Forward PE of 4.02. Korea Electric Power Corp. Electric Utilities has a PEG of 0.14 alongside a PS value of 0.49 and a PB value of 0.41.

Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 7.13% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Korea Electric Power Corp. Electric Utilities holds an EPS of 5.49 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 382.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to -4.59%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 155.80%. Eventually, Korea Electric Power Corp. Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 25.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Korea Electric Power Corp. Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of 3.10% with Outstanding shares of 1289.79.

Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.76% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -21.72%. Its Day High was -21.72% and Day Low showed 4.46%. The 52-Week High shows -32.25% with a 52-Week Low of 4.46%.

Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 19.22 and the change is 0.95%. Its Target Price was fixed at 22.5 at an IPO Date of 10/27/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Korea Electric Power Corp. KEP Electric Utilities is moving around at 26.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.00%. Performance week shows a value of -1.39%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.19%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.34% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.42%.