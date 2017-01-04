L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) from Aerospace/Defense Products & Services – Todays Top Gains

0 Comment , , , , ,

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is valued at 11840.55. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forL-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)  Aerospace/Defense Products & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.68 with a Forward PE of 18.18. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a PEG of 1.51 alongside a PS value of 1.23 and a PB value of 2.58.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)  Aerospace/Defense Products & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.84% with a Payout Ratio of 59.60%. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services holds an EPS of 10.38 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -51.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.29%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -13.10%. Eventually, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an EPS value of 9.71% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services NYSE shows a value of -2.30% with Outstanding shares of 77.75.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)  Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.88% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.58%. Its Day High was 6.58% and Day Low showed 15.43%. The 52-Week High shows -6.05% with a 52-Week Low of 46.62%.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)  Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a current market price of 152.12 and the change is -0.11%. Its Target Price was fixed at 173.86 at an IPO Date of 5/19/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services  is moving around at 9.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.70%. Performance week shows a value of -0.56%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.30%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.16% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.39%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source.

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment