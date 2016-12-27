Large Cap Accident & Health Insurance: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Summary

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Aflac Incorporated stated a price of 70.48 today, indicating a positive change of 0.47%.

Aflac Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 28722.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.00% and an average volume of 1960.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Aflac Incorporated stands at -4.83% while the 52-week low stands at 32.39%.

The performance week for Aflac Incorporated is at 1.07% and the performance month is at -2.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.02% and 5.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Aflac Incorporated is 0.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.61%.

The volatility (week) for Aflac Incorporated is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Aflac Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 4.31 and the float short is at 2.14%.

Aflac Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.14, while the P/S ratio is at 1.31 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.00%.