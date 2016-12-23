Large Cap Accident & Health Insurance: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Summary

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Unum Group stated a price of 44.54 today, indicating a positive change of 0.02%.

Unum Group is operating with a market capitalization of 10559.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 1868.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Unum Group stands at -1.04% while the 52-week low stands at 88.90%.

The performance week for Unum Group is at 0.09% and the performance month is at 4.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.92% and 40.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 37.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Unum Group is 10.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.95%.

The volatility (week) for Unum Group is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 1.78%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Unum Group’s short ratio is currently at 2.65 and the float short is at 2.14%.

Unum Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.68, while the P/S ratio is at 0.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 123.30%.