Large Cap Advertising Agencies: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Summary

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Omnicom Group Inc. stated a price of 86.37 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

Omnicom Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20808.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.30% and an average volume of 1782.04.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 48.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at -3.06% while the 52-week low stands at 33.30%.

The performance week for Omnicom Group Inc. is at 0.22% and the performance month is at -0.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.63% and 12.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Omnicom Group Inc. is 3.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.91%.

The volatility (week) for Omnicom Group Inc. is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Omnicom Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.61 and the float short is at 6.56%.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.33, while the P/S ratio is at 1.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.20%.