Large Cap Advertising Agencies: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Summary

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Omnicom Group Inc. stated a price of 85.13 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

Omnicom Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19945.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.30% and an average volume of 1671.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 48.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at -4.45% while the 52-week low stands at 31.38%.

The performance week for Omnicom Group Inc. is at -0.37% and the performance month is at -0.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.63% and 5.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Omnicom Group Inc. is -0.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.81%.

The volatility (week) for Omnicom Group Inc. is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.19%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Omnicom Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.19 and the float short is at 5.85%.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.06, while the P/S ratio is at 1.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.20%.