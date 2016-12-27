Large Cap Advertising Agencies: WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY)

Summary

WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

WPP plc stated a price of 110.49 today, indicating a positive change of 0.31%.

WPP plc is operating with a market capitalization of 28493.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 118.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for WPP plc stands at -8.09% while the 52-week low stands at 18.86%.

The performance week for WPP plc is at -0.63% and the performance month is at 4.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.40% and 13.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for WPP plc is 3.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.41%.

The volatility (week) for WPP plc is at 0.86% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

WPP plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.37 and the float short is at 0.11%.

WPP plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.9, while the P/S ratio is at 1.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.70%.