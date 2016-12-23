Large Cap Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified: Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Northrop Grumman Corporation stated a price of 233.29 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 41246.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.80% and an average volume of 1149.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 37.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at -7.75% while the 52-week low stands at 35.49%.

The performance week for Northrop Grumman Corporation is at 0.75% and the performance month is at -5.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.07% and 10.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Northrop Grumman Corporation is -0.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.91%.

The volatility (week) for Northrop Grumman Corporation is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.9 and the float short is at 1.25%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.94, while the P/S ratio is at 1.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.50%.