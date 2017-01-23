Large Cap Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified: Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Northrop Grumman Corporation stated a price of 232.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.12%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 40960.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.80% and an average volume of 1188.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 37.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at -8.22% while the 52-week low stands at 34.81%.

The performance week for Northrop Grumman Corporation is at 1.29% and the performance month is at -0.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.78% and 7.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Northrop Grumman Corporation is -2.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.70%.

The volatility (week) for Northrop Grumman Corporation is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.57 and the float short is at 1.06%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.8, while the P/S ratio is at 1.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.50%.